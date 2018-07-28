SACRAMENTO – Blood Source in Redding is anticipating a significant decrease in blood donations over the next couple of days as firefighters continue to battle the Carr fire.

Right now, there is a push to get more donors through the doors, in the event there is a shortage.

Blood donations are usually low during the summer with people on vacation and less blood drives and now the Carr fire is threatening an even bigger drop.

Leaders with the organization say there have been cancellations recently as donors evacuate from affected areas in Redding.

Blood source is not in a high level of need but worry they could be.

Officials are working closely with hospital partners.

They are encouraging those who can donate to do so.

In the meantime, blood source in Sacramento is armed and ready to provide assistance to colleagues in Redding.

“Many of colleagues have been directly impacted by the fires. We’ve seen a handful of our staff members, been evacuated from their homes and many of our blood donors in Redding have been evacuated and have not been able to donate blood as they wanted. So, we do encourage all those who can donate to please give blood,” said Alexander Sigua of Blood Source.

Blood source is part of a national network of blood centers across the U.S.