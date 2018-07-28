SACRAMENTO – It was a split-second decision a Sacramento father had to make in order to stay alive. He is admitting of shooting his own son after being brutally attack during a fight with him at their home.

Steve Lamb is a retired welder and sharing his story.

Nearly ten years ago, Lamb was stabbed by his son. The two stopped speaking to each other until six months ago when Steven Roy Lamb, 33, showed up at his father’s house in east Sacramento.

“I’m going to cry, I just killed my son,” he said.

Lamb, 61, regrets his decision, but knew it was the only way he would survive.

“He got into a confrontation with my mom first, and she’s 82, and then I confronted him on that and then he came after me, and that’s when he went into town on me,” he said.

Lamb said his son, who lived with Tourette’s had a history of violence. He shared pictures of him, wallet size photos of Steven before his anger issues became a problem.

“He had a knife this time and cut me up pretty good. I have a defense scar where I put my hand up. He cut my head and he cut through my ear and it went through my hand and hit me again in the back, and continued to stomp me after I was knocked out,” he remembers.

Lamb said he is not being charged with the shooting because it was self-defense. He said his son has a long list of domestic violence issues. Lamb said his son was also involved with methamphetamine and always had an alcoholic drink in his hand.

“I shot him. I didn’t want to do that,” he said.

Lamb said the incident happened in the living room of the home. His son moved in six months ago after Lamb said his mother threw him out for being too violent.

“I knew he’s violent and stuff but I didn’t know he would take it that far,” said Lamb.

The family said they tried many times to get Steven professional help and he was even on medication, but recently stopped talking his pills.

Police said the incident is an on-going investigation.