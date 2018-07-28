Redding, CA (CBS 13 Sacramento)- The deadly power of the Carr Fire hit home for Redding residents, Saturday.

Family members tell us the bodies of two children James and Emily Roberts ages 5 and 4 and their great grandmother 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe were discovered dead inside their rural home.

The three had been unaccounted for since fire ripped through the area Thursday.

I’ll miss the love, the camaraderie said close family friend, Gary Baldwin “I could talk to her about anything” he said in reference to Bledsoe who he called is adopted mom.

Gary Baldwin has lived next door to the family for more than 20 years.

He says he tried getting to them, Thursday, but the fire was too intense.

“The deck was up like this, and the flames were 80 foot tall” he said. “The leaves were blowing out of the trees hitting me in the face. It felt like sticks hitting me, and there was fire all around me” Baldwin said.

Meanwhile as the fire continues to rage – evacuations are expanding and shelters are filling fast for both people and pets.

“The fire is really close, and I have a little kitty. Well, he’s a big kitty, and he’s scared” said Monica Taylor as she dropped off her pet cat Saturday.

With the fire close and over capacity the the Haven Humane Society had to relocate some 500 evacuated animals to empty space at the nearby outlet mall in Anderson.

“Everybody needs to take their evacuation orders very seriously and do it early” said Chief Medical Officer,

Dr. Cyanna Howden with Haven Humane Society. “Because trying to evacuate in an emergency with your pets is not where you want to be” she said.