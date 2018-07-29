Yosemite National Park,(CBS 13 SACRAMENTO) – The National Parks Service confirms that a 2nd firefighter has died on the fire lines of the Ferguson Fire.

The incident occurred Sunday morning as a crew was engaged in tactical firing operations in an area with large amount of tree mortality.

A tree struck the firefighter. He was treated on scene but passed away before he could be transported to the hospital.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the firefighter’s family and loved ones. We grieve this loss with you.” said superintendent Woody Smeck. “The team at Sequoia and Kings National Parks is devastated by this terrible news,”

This is the second fire fighter to perish in the blaze which has closed down sections of Yosemite National park for the past week.