Folsom, CA (CBS 13)- Folsom Police are investigating the death of 2 men Sunday afternoon.

Police tell CBS 13 that they got a call about shots fired in the 700 block of King Way shortly after 4pm.

When officers arrived they found one male deceased in the a front yard who had been shot and another needing medical attention.

The arriving officers called for medical transport. The second person died on the way to the hospital.

Police tell us the second person suffered a self inflicted gun shot wound.