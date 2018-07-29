  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs

Folsom, CA (CBS 13)- Folsom Police are investigating the death of 2 men Sunday afternoon.

Police tell CBS 13 that they got a call about shots fired in the 700 block of King Way shortly after 4pm.

When officers arrived they found one male deceased in the a front yard who had been shot and another needing medical attention.

The arriving officers called for medical transport. The second person died on the way to the hospital.

Police tell us the second person suffered a self inflicted gun shot wound.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s