Officials have ordered the town of Lakeport in Northern California to evacuate as a wildfire moves toward the Lake County recreation area.

Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich says the order Sunday brings the number of evacuations in Lake County to about 7,500, up from the previous 2,500.

Paulich says the warm afternoon temperatures have sparked up fire activity and the so-called Mendocino Complex fires continue to move toward the Lakeport area. Lakeport is about 120 miles north of San Francisco.

Meanwhile, fire officials say crews made good progress on the Carr Fire near Redding, which has killed six people and destroyed more than 500 buildings.