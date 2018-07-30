Comments
SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – Evacuation orders have been lifted in a number of areas near the Carr Fire in Shasta County.
CAL Fire lifted the order Monday at 9 am for the following areas:
- Eureka Way to Buenaventura Boulevard
- Buenaventura Boulevard from Highway 299 (Eureka Way) to Highway 273
- Teton Road, including the White Hawk subdivision
- Canyon Creek Drive, including the Country Heights subdivision
- All surface streets off Westside Road, including: El Reno Lane, Kenyon Drive, Branstetter Lane, Cedars Road
- Branstetter Lane to Texas Spring Road
- Highway 273 at Westwood Drive, including the Westwood subdivision
- Clear Creek Road from Highway 273 to Honey Bee Road
As of Monday morning the Carr Fire has burned 98,724 acres and is 20% contained.
723 residential structures have been destroyed and 159 have been damaged. 5,012 structures are threatened.