WATCH:Touring the evacuated neighborhoods of Redding
Fire Watch, Redding
A sign is seen posted at a burned residence during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

REDDING, Calif. (AP) – Authorities have arrested two people on suspicion of looting homes that had been evacuated due to the explosive Carr Fire.

Twenty-five-year-old Jade Ball and 19-year-old Jack Fannin, of Redding, were found with what police said was evidence tying them to several burglaries.

The so-called Carr Fire prompted mandatory evacuations for tens of thousands of people in Redding, a city hundreds of miles north of San Francisco. It has destroyed over 650 houses.

Authorities say a homeowner who stayed behind flagged down an officer after he noticed evidence that people had been in his house.

Officers found a nearby home with evidence of a broken-in door and discovered electronic items stacked by the front door. Police say they do not believe the homeowners placed the items like that before evacuating.

