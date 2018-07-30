WATCH:Touring the evacuated neighborhoods of Redding
By Cambi Brown
Filed Under:Elk Grove, Fire, Macaroni Grill

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A fire erupted early Monday morning at a restaurant in Elk Grove.

A Cosumnes Fire spokesperson said around 3:20 a.m. they received an alert from a smoke detector at the Macaroni Grill restaurant on Laguna Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, they found the back part of the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire started in a utility area and quickly spread to the kitchen and attic, said Cosumnes Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Brett Shurr.

Firefighters estimate the fire caused more than $30,000 in damage to the building.

Insurance adjusters were at the restaurant evaluating how much it would cost to get the kitchen up and running again.

