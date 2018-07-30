BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS Local) – A Florida man’s attempt at the “In My Feelings” challenge went horribly wrong when he was hit by a car during the stunt.

Jaylen Norwood was dancing in the middle of the street to rapper Drake’s new hit song when he slipped on an oil slick and was plowed over by the oncoming vehicle. The 22-year-old somehow only suffered minor injuries and still posted video of the accident to Instagram.

Florida man hit by car during ‘In My Feelings’ challenge https://t.co/DxQAVMaXyn pic.twitter.com/dkZGALH3mK — WHNT (@whnt) July 30, 2018

Norwood claims he intended to jump onto the hood of the oncoming car and continue dancing before he lost his footing.

The “In My Feelings” challenge has been slammed by safety officials around the country for how dangerous a stunt it is. Several people have reportedly been hurt falling out of their moving cars while their friends record the reckless antics.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone gets sucked into the wheels of the car or dragged or the driver who is recording it with their phone, hits somebody crossing the street,” Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon told CBS Boston.