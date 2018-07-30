SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two puppies that were found stuffed inside a crate and hanging on for life are recovering at a Sacramento shelter.

A Sacramento County woman says she heard a crying noise in front of her home off Countryfield Drive on Thursday and found two puppies tied to one another, inside a small crate.

The puppies are now recovering at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

“Nobody should treat animals this way; they were trying to kill these dogs. You don’t do that!” exclaimed Kathy Rau.

She heard the cries for help from in between several garbage cans across from her home on Thursday. She found two sister puppies bound and stuffed inside a crate.

“I don’t know how anybody could do that, a monster,” said Rau emotionally.

The puppies were tied to each other with what appears to be an electrical cord. Rau says she cut the cord from the puppies’ necks, and immediately brought them into her home.

“I gave them biscuits and water, they just wanted to drink, it was so hot. I just wish we could find the monsters who did this,” Rau added.

It was a heart-wrenching 24 hours for Rau as she nursed the puppies back to health. The sister puppies are now recovering at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, four days after Rau found them.

“They’re healthy, they’re happy, they’re social, they like to be handled. Originally they were fearful and cowering,” said shellter director Dave Dickinson.

The two puppies were left for dead in unbearable temperatures. Now a search is underway for whoever dumped them on the side of the road.

Rau’s one wish:

“All I want really, really bad is that they be adopted together.”

The sister puppies will be up for adoption starting Tuesday.

The shelter says it can’t force anyone to adopt both puppies together, it only wants to ensure they find a good forever home.