SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A spare the air day is in effect today as fires burning throughout northern California are causing air quality concerns.

Fires on all sides of the Sacramento Valley are creating a lot of smoke and creating what authorities say is dangerous air conditions. The air alert remains in effect throughout the day for Sacramento and San Joaquin counties and surrounding areas, including Grass Valley and Redding.

People in sensitive groups, including the elderly and children especially, should avoid exposure to the air outside.

People are urged to keep the windows closed and use air conditioning instead to keep cool.

