ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A water main break has closed part of Midas Avenue in Rocklin until further notice.

The water main break happened Monday morning and closed Midas Avenue from Mountain View Drive to Clover Valley Road. Traffic is being detoured to Argonaut Avenue, Sunset Boulevard, and Pacific Street.

Placer County Water Agency is on-site with representatives from the City of Rocklin to assess the damage and work on the impacts.

As of Monday afternoon officials haven’t given an update of when Midas will re-open.