APPLEGATE (CBS13) – Firefighters worked quickly to put out a grass fire that sparked early Tuesday morning in Placer County.

The scene is near Applegate on the south side of Interstate 80.

#BREAKING @CAL_FIRE crews on scene of a grass fire in Applegate. Multiple hand crews here to put out the flames. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/308lU6P5D4 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 31, 2018

Multiple fire agencies – including Colfax, Placer Hills and Cal Fire – responded to the scene, with crews knowing that the dry conditions and steep terrain could have caused many problems.

About 2.5 acres burned before crews contained the flames.

The fire prompted voluntary evacuations, but those have since been lifted.

Hot spots like these continue popping up in Applegate, but fire crews got a very good handle on this fire fast… @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/FhEtHI8aZJ — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 31, 2018

Several hand crews went up the steep hillside to fight the flames. Firefighters say lower humidity overnight helped.

Crews are still at the scene doing mop-up work. Some hot spots are continuing to flare up.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.