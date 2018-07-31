STOCKTON (CBS13) — Farmers in San Joaquin County face a lot of challenges that may soon impact kitchen tables around the region.

Right now, there is a shortage in the agriculture workforce and we’re not just talking about workers in the fields.

Lodi farmer, Bruce Fry knew at a young age he wanted to pursue a career in agriculture. Now, as a successful businessman, he wants to share his interest and help recruit the next generation.

“I think we just have to educate people because they are disconnected with agriculture even though people are connected because they are eating food every day but they don’t connect that to vineyards or asparagus, cherries or whatever crop that are grown here in this county is how important that is,” said Fry, who is the vice president of operations for Mohr-Fry Ranches in Lodi.

Local farmers are working with San Joaquin Delta College as the school prepares to re-launch its agriculture program. It’s a chance for students to learn from industry professionals.

“Especially, here in San Joaquin County, how important agriculture is to the economy of this area, to have the support of a junior college such as delta college, support what our needs are, what our employee’s needs are in the future,” he said.

As part of the plan to improve the ag program, delta college is looking to hire two full-time professors. Administrators are also bringing its agriculture business, horticulture, and plant science programs back under one roof.

“Our ag program had diminished over time for a whole host of reasons and we really feel like we need to do something to make a really strong program,” said Dr. Kathy Hart of the San Joaquin Delta College.

The plan also includes tearing down an old barn in Manteca used by the school. Administrators want to rebuild with a new barn close to classes.

“I’m just really excited about what we are about to do. I think it’s something that’s a long time coming,” said Hart.