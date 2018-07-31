ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Roseville branch of a Sacramento institution has closed after opening less than a year ago.

Ettore’s Bakery and Café’s N. Sunrise Boulevard store closed over the weekend.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, Ettore’s cited costs as the reason.

“Coming to this decision was not an easy one and there were many forces at play, but the bottom line is we could not sustain the cost of running the store,” Ettore Ravazzolo, the bakery’s owner, wrote.

The Roseville location opened back in September 2017. It’s last day open was Sunday.

It was the second location of the popular bakery, the first opening along in East Sacramento on Fair Oaks Boulevard in 1985.