REDDING (CBS13) – A celebrity chef is serving up meals to evacuees of the Carr Fire near Redding.

Food Network host Guy Fieri pulled out the smoker to make barbeque pulled pork and other dishes for people staying at Shasta College on Sunday.

He’s working with the Salvation Army to give evacuees breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Chef James from Sheraton Redding Hotel stepped up HUGE with pasta salad and coleslaw for 1000 people for lunch and in for another 1000 tonight. Real deal!! @sheratonhotels pic.twitter.com/KXM8d4aJZs — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 31, 2018

“I’ll tell you, everybody wants to help,” Fieri said. “This is what we do, this is our community. We love what we have here in California. Salvation Army has been the one, they set it up.”

According to the Salvation Army, Fieri prepared nearly 1,400 meals. More than 6,000 meals have been served so far to evacuees, the Salvation Army says.

Fieri also cooked for evacuees in his hometown of Santa Rosa during last year’s wildfires.

He wasn’t the only one offering assistance. A two-year-old girl named Gracie spent her morning handing out burritos to firefighters at the Shasta District Fairgrounds where firefighters are taking a break after their 24-hour shifts on the front lines.