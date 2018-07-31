  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Guy Fieri

REDDING (CBS13) – A celebrity chef is serving up meals to evacuees of the Carr Fire near Redding.

Food Network host Guy Fieri pulled out the smoker to make barbeque pulled pork and other dishes for people staying at Shasta College on Sunday.

He’s working with the Salvation Army to give evacuees breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“I’ll tell you, everybody wants to help,” Fieri said. “This is what we do, this is our community. We love what we have here in California. Salvation Army has been the one, they set it up.”

According to the Salvation Army, Fieri prepared nearly 1,400 meals. More than 6,000 meals have been served so far to evacuees, the Salvation Army says.

Fieri also cooked for evacuees in his hometown of Santa Rosa during last year’s wildfires.

He wasn’t the only one offering assistance. A two-year-old girl named Gracie spent her morning handing out burritos to firefighters at the Shasta District Fairgrounds where firefighters are taking a break after their 24-hour shifts on the front lines.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s