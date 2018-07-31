SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A scary crash along a Sacramento-area freeway saw a sedan get pinned under a big rig.

The scene was along the southbound Highway 99, south of Florin Road.

California Highway Patrol officials say, around 12:30 p.m., a sedan got pinned under a big rig in the slow lane of the freeway. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Everyone made it out of the sedan OK, CHP says. No one suffered any major injuries.

The slow lane was blocked for some time, but the crash has since been cleared.

Still, traffic along southbound Highway 99 in south Sacramento was slow as of early Tuesday afternoon.