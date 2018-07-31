AUBURN (CBS13) — More than two dozen people evacuated a Greyhound bus after a man blasted the bus with pepper spray on Tuesday night.

The bus was bound for Sacramento from Reno, but had to make an emergency stop in Auburn.

In all, 27 people were on board the bus. Many were treated for pepper spray exposure, and one woman was treated for a broken leg after trying to jump out of the window to escape the agony.

A woman sitting at the front of the bus says a man became irate, claiming someone stole his money. She says he then started spraying.

“It was horrific. Nobody could see in there. It was pitch black in there. Nobody could see. People were hopping, trying to hop off the windows trying to get off the bus anyway they can,” she said.

The driver was able to safely pull over on Interstate 80 at Bowman.