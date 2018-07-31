  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Connecticut

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) – Investigators say a California man was struck and killed on a Connecticut highway after he accidentally dropped his cellphone out the window of a vehicle and then got out to retrieve it.

State police on Tuesday identified the man who died in the Monday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Orange as 34-year-old Hoa Ngo, of Sacramento.

Investigators say Ngo was riding with three friends in a pickup truck that was towing a boat trailer when his cellphone fell out an open window.

After the pickup stopped on the shoulder of the highway, police said the man got out and ran across three lanes to retrieve his phone. When he started walking back to the truck, he was hit by a car and killed.

No charges have been filed.

