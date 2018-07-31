REDDING (CBS13) – Authorities in Redding are working to locate a total of 20 people reported missing due to the Carr Fire.
The Redidng Police Department released a list Tuesday afternoon of the people they’re still looking for. The missing people are a mix of residents from Redding, Old Shasta, French Gulch and Keswick.
Richard Bigby – Redding
Mary Boyd – Redding
Joan Bradshaw – Old Shasta
Bruce Brown – Old Shasta
Westley Davis – Redding
Bradford Foster – Redding
Eleanor Homewood – Redding
Frank Jaramillo – Old Shasta
Reita Jolley – Redding
Justin Jones – Redding
Ernest Odum – French Gulch
Janet Odum – French Gulch
Jerry Olstrander – Redding
Glenda Prusa – Redding
Maria Rada – Keswick
Daniel Richards – Redding
Steven Rievas – Redding
Margaret Steddom – Old Shasta
George Thompson – Keswick
Ann Thompson – Keswick
Anyone who knows where any of the missing people may be is asked to contact the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at (530) 225-4277.