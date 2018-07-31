REDDING (CBS13) – Authorities in Redding are working to locate a total of 20 people reported missing due to the Carr Fire.

The Redidng Police Department released a list Tuesday afternoon of the people they’re still looking for. The missing people are a mix of residents from Redding, Old Shasta, French Gulch and Keswick.

#CarrFire The Carr Fire has shattered many lives in our community and the SCSO is asking for your help in putting the pieces back together If you see your name or have info on the wherabouts of someone listed, please call the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at (530)225-4277 pic.twitter.com/6LpgSaussq — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) July 31, 2018

Richard Bigby – Redding

Mary Boyd – Redding

Joan Bradshaw – Old Shasta

Bruce Brown – Old Shasta

Westley Davis – Redding

Bradford Foster – Redding

Eleanor Homewood – Redding

Frank Jaramillo – Old Shasta

Reita Jolley – Redding

Justin Jones – Redding

Ernest Odum – French Gulch

Janet Odum – French Gulch

Jerry Olstrander – Redding

Glenda Prusa – Redding

Maria Rada – Keswick

Daniel Richards – Redding

Steven Rievas – Redding

Margaret Steddom – Old Shasta

George Thompson – Keswick

Ann Thompson – Keswick

Anyone who knows where any of the missing people may be is asked to contact the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at (530) 225-4277.