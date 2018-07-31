SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man died in police custody on Tuesday morning after a plastic bag was found in his throat, Sacramento Police said on Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified him as 42-year-old George Knox.

At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police approached five people loitering near a dumpster on the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard. The officer said the men appeared to be drinking alcohol by the dumpsters.

Police say Knox had a felony no-bail warrant from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The officer found narcotics paraphernalia and prescription medication in the Knox’s pocket. He was placed in handcuffs in the backseat of the officer’s vehicle while he confirmed the warrant.

Knox was shaking and sweating, prompting the officer to ask multiple times if he needed medical attention, to which he said no.

The officer didn’t take no for an answer and called the Sacramento Fire Department. Knox was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A sandwich-sized plastic bag was found in Knox’s throat. It’s currently being investigated for the presence of narcotics.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Sacramento Police will release video from the incident sometime in the next 30 days. The incident falls under the city’s policy on releasing dashcam video and body camera video.