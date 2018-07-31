  • CBS13On Air

Modesto, Newman

MODESTO (CBS13) – Stuffed animals are getting to go to a sleepover next month in Modesto.

The Modesto and Newman Libraries are each hosting a slumber party for the stuffed friends.

On Tuesday, August 21, kids in pajamas bring their stuffed animals to the library and have a special Story Time. The kids then leave behind their stuffed animals and the critters get to explore the library. The children come the next day to pick up their stuffed animals and get a picture of what all the animals did overnight.

The event starts at 6:15 pm at the Modesto Library on 1500 I Street and 4:15 pm at the Newman Library on 1305 Kern Street.

Go HERE for more information.

