7:25 p.m. UPDATE: The fire has burned more than 1,000 acres.

Cal Fire is assisting Sutter County with air attacks.

—

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A fire is chewing through hundreds of acres of land near the Sutter Buttes and prompting road closures.

Cal Fire estimates the fire at around 600 to 700 acres.

CAL FIRE is assisting Sutter County Fire Protection District with a wildfire at W Butte Road and Pass Road (Sutter County). #ButteFire pic.twitter.com/cUuIyzAyvY — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 1, 2018

The fire is on the south side of the Sutter Buttes.