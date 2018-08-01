EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two fires have prompted evacuations in El Dorado County.

The Bumper Fire is near China Hill and Bumper roads.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies are evacuating homes on China Hill Road West and Bumper Road. Homes in the are of Spice Lane and Marybelle Lane are also being evacuated.

The Omega fire has burned 25 acres between Alpha Circle and Omega Lane.

Firefighters are battling a 25 acre fire off Omega Lane and Alpha Circle, west of Pilot Hill (El Dorado County). #OmegaFire https://t.co/UqaX9bzRuT pic.twitter.com/23MbbpjSuH — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 1, 2018

The Omega Fire has prompted evacuations on Pilot View Drive north of Pilot View Court.

An evacuation center is at 3734 China Garden Way at the Diamond Springs Firemans Hall.