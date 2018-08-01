  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — What better way is there to spend a Saturday than at the DMV?

In an effort to reduce wait times, the DMV announced Wednesday that they will be open every Saturday at 60 locations, starting this Saturday, August 4.

This comes after California lawmakers questioned the long wait times at the offices.

The DMV started the Saturday service in June but was open every other weekend at only 43 locations.

According to a press release from the DMV, all services except behind the wheel exams will be offered from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

A complete list of locations can be found here.

Sacramento-area locations include:

  • Fairfield
  • Folsom
  • Lodi
  • Modesto
  • Roseville
  • Sacramento
  • Tracy

Additionally, the DMV also extended hours at 14 locations on July 16. Four days a week, those locations will open at 7 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

Those offices include:

  • Auburn
  • Carmichael
  • Davis
  • Rocklin
  • Turlock
