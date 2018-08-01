EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A wildfire is prompting evacuations in rural El Dorado County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is near China Hill and Bumper roads, about five miles southwest of Diamond Springs and east of Highway 49.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the following areas are being evacuated: all homes west of Bumper Road on China Hill Road, all homes along China Hill Road West, and the area of Spice and Marybelle lanes.

About 10 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says.

