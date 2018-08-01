  • CBS13On Air

Denver, Frontier Airlines, Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Frontier Airlines is returning to Sacramento with flights starting on Wednesday night.

The airline is starting its nonstop flights to Denver on Wednesday. It will fly out of Sacramento starting with a 7:40 p.m. flight. It will be the first of four weekly trips between the cities.

Starting on Aug. 12, the airline will be flying out of Terminal B to Las Vegas three times a week.

Wednesday night’s flight will be the airline’s first in five years from Sacramento International Airport.

