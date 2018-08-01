  • CBS13On Air

REDDING (CBS13) – Gubernatorial candidate John Cox visited the Carr Fire area Wednesday afternoon and met with residents and firefighters.

The Republican joined Congressman Doug LaMalfa and State Senator Jim Nielsen at the Anderson Operations Center and for a tour of Redding, Keswick, and Anderson.

cox1 Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox Meets With Carr Fire Victims And Firefighters

Credit: Cox for Governor
John Cox (center) meets with Rep. Doug LaMalfa (left) and Anderson Police Chief Michael Johnson (right)

“I’m heartbroken seeing the loss of life and devastation the Carr fire has caused,” Cox said. “It was important for me to see firsthand to get a first hand look at this tragedy and speak with those impacted.

As of Wednesday morning the Carr Fire has burned 115,538 acres and destroyed 1,018 homes since starting July 23.

Six people have died.

