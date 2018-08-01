REDDING (CBS13) – Gubernatorial candidate John Cox visited the Carr Fire area Wednesday afternoon and met with residents and firefighters.

The Republican joined Congressman Doug LaMalfa and State Senator Jim Nielsen at the Anderson Operations Center and for a tour of Redding, Keswick, and Anderson.

“I’m heartbroken seeing the loss of life and devastation the Carr fire has caused,” Cox said. “It was important for me to see firsthand to get a first hand look at this tragedy and speak with those impacted.

As of Wednesday morning the Carr Fire has burned 115,538 acres and destroyed 1,018 homes since starting July 23.

Six people have died.