COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — A community mourning the murder of a young Colusa County mother is taking a stand against domestic violence to honor the victim.

Karen Garcia went missing in early January, two days after her sister was killed in a wrong-way crash. Shortly after she went missing, CBS13 sat down with Salvador Garcia for an interview about his missing ex-girlfriend. After Karen Garcia’s body was found, Salvador Garcia was nowhere to be found.

A $10,000 reward remains in place for information leading to his arrest. Authorities say he has family in Mexico.

The couple had a two-year-old daughter, Avianna, who was at the center of a custody battle between her two grandmothers earlier this year. The child is currently residing with Karen’s mother.

Following the tragedy, friends and family members decided to start a non-profit organization called Karen’s House.

Founders say it will be the first home for domestic violence victims in Colusa County. Currently, victims have to travel to other counties for help.

Tootie Hackett was Karen’s manager when she worked at Granzella’s restaurant and delicatessen in Williams. She says she and others want to honor Karen’s memory with something positive.

“At the end of August [we’ll] launch our webpage and at that point, we start helping people, we’ve already taken donations,” Hackett said. “We have kids clothes and other items, we’re finalizing fundraising like crazy and applying for grants. It’s full steam ahead.”

The case is also getting some help on the national level. John Walsh of “Americans Most Wanted” is developing a new show where the case will be highlighted in early 2019.