AUBURN (CBS13) – Rescuers credit GPS tracking technology with saving a hiker’s life in Lake Tahoe.

On Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office – along with Cal Fire, Placer County Fire and the CHP Valley Division Air Ops – initiated a helicopter rescue of a hiker in his 60s struggling with exhaustion and dehydration. The man used a personal locator beacon device to call for help.

CHP officials say the satellite-based technology is becoming a matter of life and death. The devices aren’t new, but they are making the critical difference every day. CHP officials say if you’re hiking in the backcountry, this technology is a must-have.

“Just a touch of a button activated this entire rescue,” said CHP Flight Officer Matt Calcutt. “It helps us find people quicker, easier and it’s saving lives.”

“Without it, he probably would have died,” said Officer Jason Hertzell with CHP. “He was in the middle of nowhere and an hour hike from the road.”

The beacon works in places with no cell reception; it runs on satellite. Once a hiker hits the SOS button, a signal is sent to the California Office of Emergency Services, and from there to the responding local agencies within minutes.

“That information gives us the GPS coordinates of his exact location,” said Hertzell.

“The device is gonna get us there quickest, tell us your exact location and it’s gonna expedite the entire process if you run into an emergency,” said Calcutt.

Some devices even allow you to sent text messages to your family members and to have two-way communication with emergency personnel once a signal is activated.

In Monday’s rescue, time was of the essence.

“If you travel in the backcountry and you’re out of cell phone reception, this is the tool that will help save your life,” said Calcutt.

The devices can be found in sporting good stores like Bass Pro Shops.

“I’m a hiker, I do not have the device, but I can definitely see the value in it,” said Connor Bennett.

CHP officials say while the devices are essential, hikers still need to be prepared when they go out: have a plan, carry a map, bring plenty of water and food.

