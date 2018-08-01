  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Placer County, placerville

AUBURN (CBS13) – A Placerville man arrested for stalking and threatening employees of Liberty Mutual Insurance Company earlier this year, has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Lloyd Dylan Jones harassed the employees, despite a restraining order.

During a search of the 37-year-old’s home, detectives found numerous firearms – including two illegal assault rifles, two ballistic vests and about 6,000 rounds of ammunition.

In June, Jones was convicted by a jury on numerous counts of stalking, criminal threats, disobeying a court order, and weapons violations.

Last week, the Placer Sheriff said Jones was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

