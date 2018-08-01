LODI (CBS13) — There is a push to help make Lawrence Park in Lodi a safer place for families to visit after more hypodermic needles were found on the ground.

Community leaders have some ideas to reduce the illegal behavior and they’re sharing it with city leaders.

A once thriving recreation area, community members say Lawrence Park has turned into a scary place.

“It’s just a homeless, transient type of situation where people are coming and going, all the time, a lot of bicycles. We have found a lot of needles over there. So, people really don’t feel very safe going over there,” said Mark Armstrong, Take Back Lodi.

Lodi has taken steps to curb the illegal behavior. The bathrooms have been closed and the amenities like the barbecues are gone. Now, city leaders are considering a plan to revitalize the park, which would cause many homeless individuals to be displaced.

“Why should the city have a park that is not usable by the public and that’s more of it for me and my group, called take back Lodi. We think that the park should be used by the public and by the neighborhoods. Those are the people that are paying for it,” he said.

The plan includes fencing off a section to provide a training site for the police department’s K-9 unit, giving them much-needed space and providing the park a police presence. Homeless service providers say the plan might actually be a good thing.

“I think it challenges the homeless people to find other options, which I think could be a positive thing. I think finding other resources and challenging people to think beyond just staying where they are is healthy,” said Shelby Young, executive director of Lodi House, a non-profit organization with the goal of creating a secure, structured environment for homeless woman and children.

Changes to the park will not cost the city a dime. Instead, community organizers will fundraise for any redevelopment. As for the homeless, a coalition of agencies is ready to provide assistance.

“I know a lot of people in this community that constantly trying to find how to help, and the balance between just taking care of somewhere and actually raising them up so they can take care of themselves,” said Young.