The sky turns a deep orange as smoke fills the area during the Carr fire near Whiskeytown, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

REDDING (CBS13) — With the Carr Fire burning over 120,000 acres, local agencies and businesses are working together to help those affected by the destruction.

The fire is currently 121,049 acres and 35% contained. According to CAL FIRE, 1,058 residences, 13 commercial structures, 475 outbuildings have been destroyed. Additionally, two firefighters have died in the fight to contain the fire.

Lyft announced in a press release that they teamed up with United Way Worldwide and the Red Cross to help Carr Fire victims get around in the Sacramento area.

This service is part of the Lyft Relief Rides program, where the company responds to natural disasters and tries to help those in need.

“We are devastated by the fires in Northern California and hearts go out to those who have been affected,” said Dave Kunst, Lyft Northern California Market Manager. “We are thrilled to partner with the American Red Cross and United Way to provide the support and relief for those who need it most.”

Through the partnership, United Way will be supporting over 50 Lyft rides to aid seniors and others with transportation access issues.

The Red Cross is also supplying Lyft ride codes to volunteers who provide support with sheltering, feeding, bulk distribution, mental health, nursing needs and logistics. Most volunteers will be picked up at the Sacramento Airport and dropped off at Rancho Cordova.