  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, sanctuary cities
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a round table discussion with law enforcement officials on sanctuary cities in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 20, 2018. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that a lower court went too far when it blocked the order nationwide.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick said in November that Trump’s order threatened all federal funding and that the president didn’t have the authority to attach new conditions to spending approved by Congress.

The ruling came in lawsuits filed by two California counties – San Francisco and Santa Clara.

The Trump administration said the order applies to a relatively small pot of money that already requires compliance with immigration law.

An email to a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s