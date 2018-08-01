BREAKING:Wildfire prompts evacuations in rural El Dorado County
Filed Under:Finding Rover, Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

MODESTO (CBS13) – Stanislaus Animal Services Agency will start using facial recognition technology to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

Starting August 8, every dog and cat entering the shelter system will be registered on Finding Rover.

Pet owners looking for their lost pets can use the website to search the shelter and surrounding areas. Pet parents can also pre-register their dogs and cats in case those animals ever get out. Registration is free and involves uploading a pet photo, entering a few details about the pet, and putting in your name/email/phone number.

Those interested in adopting can also use the site to find pets ready to find their forever homes.

Other area shelters, including Front Street, the Sacramento SPCA, and Bradshaw Animal Shelter, started using the technology a few years ago.

 

