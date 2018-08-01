STOCKTON (CBS13) – The City of Stockton Animal Shelter is warning it’s full and will have to start euthanizing animals if adoptions aren’t made to free up space.

Officials announced Wednesday that the shelter had no more room for incoming animals.

City of #Stockton Animal Shelter is at full capacity, which means if it does not get rescues to pull animals, adopters to adopt and owners to redeem their animals, humane euthanasia will be the only option for shelter animals. — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) August 1, 2018

Unfortunately, humane euthanasia will be the only option. Large breed dogs, especially, will have to be euthanized if space isn’t freed up.

In order to try and get more people to adopt, fees on all animals are being waved for the time being. Fees on owner redemptions are also being waved as long as owners spay or neuter their pets.

The shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.