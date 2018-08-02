SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s every grandma’s worst nightmare as they as they drop birthday cards off in the mail. Their carefully picked out card, and generous cash or gift card, never arrives in their loved one’s mailbox.

This nightmare came true for some as many greeting cards and their contents were allegedly stolen by airport workers, according to the Department of Justice.

Three Sacramento-area men were indicted Thursday for conspiracy to steal U.S. mail and possession of stolen mail, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.

ALSO: Jointed Cue Closes After ADA Lawsuit From Scott Johnson

A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Domingo Ene, 27, of Roseville; Joshua Hopoi, 22, of Sacramento; and Raymond Su, 29, of Sacramento.

The DOJ said the three men conspired to steal mail that was passing through the Sacramento International Airport.

According to court documents from April 2018 to July 2018, all three defendants worked at Sacramento International Airport as employees of a company that provided ground services. They were responsible for loading U.S. mail from the Sacramento area onto departing flights, as well as unloading incoming mail from arriving flights.

READ: Dad Tackles Upskirt Photo Suspect At California Target

The DOJ said the indictment alleges that the men opened containers of mail and stole items, especially greeting cards, removing cash and gift cards from the stolen mail.

The defendants were arrested for possessing stolen mail on July 17, 2018, and they were released from custody on July 18, 2018. They are scheduled for arraignment on August 8.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count, according to the DOJ.