TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Hungry bears have struck yet another vehicle in the Tahoe area, this time to look through some trash.

Truckee police posted two photos on their Facebook page Thursday, showing a mother bear and her young cub in the back of a pickup truck in Tahoe Donner.

ALSO: Retired Doctor, 67, Shot And Killed In Front Of His Lodi Home

According to the post, the bears appeared to be rummaging through garbage after they broke a window in the camper shell on the truck.

An officer, CSO Schneider, responded to a call about the bears and found them in the truck when he arrived. According to the police, Schneider was able to scare the bears with his air horn, which prompted the mom and cub to go back into the woods.

READ: Jointed Cue Closes After ADA Lawsuit From Scott Johnson

Truckee Police reminded followers to not leave any trash or food in their vehicles. Apparently, even a stick of gum can tempt a curious bear into a car.