LODI (CBS13) — A doctor was gunned down at his Lodi home, and police are looking for suspects.

Friends and colleagues of Dr. Tom Shock, 67, are still in disbelief. Police say the retired podiatrist was shot to death Wednesday evening.

Neighbors describe him as a pillar of the community who volunteered his time and often gave back to several charities.

“He was the best. He was always smiling and always upbeat, always positive, always happy,” said family friend Betsy Collins.

Shock lived in an upscale neighborhood with Nancy, his wife of 45 years. The couple has three grown children, five grandchildren and one on the way.

“I don’t know what happened. I just heard from my daughter and I came down to see Nancy. I came from Sacramento because they are such wonderful people,” she said.

Investigators found Shock with multiple gunshot wounds and are still looking for a motive and suspects. A family spokesperson said he was loved by thousands of patients and admired by Lodi’s medical community.

“Tom was a card-carrying lefty. Tom was angry about the violence in our society and about guns and he should die in the hands of a gunman was a bitter, bitter sad irony,” said friend, Marty Weybret.

The doctor worked as a podiatrist for 33 years. Loved ones said he worked hard on every case and met every patient with optimism and an infectious laugh.

“He was a giving guy and a faithful do-it-yourselfer, a pretty skillful do-it-yourselfer, a carpenter, before he went to medical school he was a carpenter he didn’t have it easy in life, he made his own way and he wasn’t handed anything in life, he worked very hard for what he had and he gave back generously,” he said.

The doctor retired last month. The family expresses gratitude for the sympathy extended by friends and neighbors.