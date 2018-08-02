SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento pastor is facing backlash after praising President Donald Trump at a meeting at the White House.

Pastor Phillip Goudeaux of the Calvary Christian Center told the president he has “given us new hope.”

Some of the pastor’s followers say he’s damaged his congregation and the black community with his with his White House visit and his words.

Goudeaux is well-known in the Sacramento community and acted as the spiritual advisor to the family of Stephon Clark after a deadly shooting at the hands of Sacramento Police.

Goodeaux was one of more than a dozen black religious leaders on hand for a roundtable discussion on prison reform and criminal justice. One of the participants praised Trump as the most pro-black president.

Goodeaux also spokes out.

“I guess the greatest word I can say to you Mr. President is that you have given this country expectations, given us a new hope, new excitement to believe that things are getting better and are going to get better and we appreciate that leadership, your tenacity and you keep pushing,” he said.

Community activist Nikki Whitfield woke up to news of the White House meeting.

“I was deeply disturbed and disappointed to actually see him at that table,” she said.

She’s upset with the pastors who met with the president, saying his policies hurt people of color.

“The agencies I work with are dealing with consistent budget cuts and everything this administration can do to put our people in further bondage,” she said.

We reached out to the pastor for comment, but we are still waiting for Goodeaux to respond.