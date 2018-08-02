SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s Office of Emergency Services is assigning firefighters from as far away as Maine to help battle statewide wildfires.

“We’re constantly out looking for more resources,” State Fire and Rescue Chief Kim Zagaris said.

With nearly 300,000 acres actively burning, nearly 12,000 firefighters are now on the front lines, using 980 engines. The response is from coast to coast. Seventeen states have sent fire crews to California.

“It’s almost like a chess board, moving the chess pieces to get them to the right place at the right time,” Zagaris said.

Sacramento Deputy Fire Chief Niko King is getting calls to help with mutual aid response.

“My phone probably rings every half hour and its been going like that for about a week,” King said. “It’s unprecedented to have this many requests this time of year.”

King is assigned to manage mutual aid requests for all four fire agencies in the Sacramento County. He has assigned 50 firefighters to the state’s largest wildfires. He has also denied some requests in order to maintain local station staffing levels.

“We are maxed out; we need to hold resources here,” King said.

Besides the nationwide effort, international help is now on the way too. New Zealand and Australia firefighters are expected to arrive on Friday.