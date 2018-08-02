  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Steve Large
Filed Under:Carr Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s Office of Emergency Services is assigning firefighters from as far away as Maine to help battle statewide wildfires.

“We’re constantly out looking for more resources,” State Fire and Rescue Chief Kim Zagaris said.

With nearly 300,000 acres actively burning, nearly 12,000 firefighters are now on the front lines, using 980 engines. The response is from coast to coast. Seventeen states have sent fire crews to California.

RELATED: As California Wildfires Rage, Firefighters Battling Fatigue

“It’s almost like a chess board, moving the chess pieces to get them to the right place at the right time,” Zagaris said.

Sacramento Deputy Fire Chief Niko King is getting calls to help with mutual aid response.

“My phone probably rings every half hour and its been going like that for about a week,” King said. “It’s unprecedented to have this many requests this time of year.”

RELATED: 2-Year-Old Feeds Carr Fire Firefighters

King is assigned to manage mutual aid requests for all four fire agencies in the Sacramento County. He has assigned 50 firefighters to the state’s largest wildfires. He has also denied some requests in order to maintain local station staffing levels.

“We are maxed out; we need to hold resources here,” King said.

Besides the nationwide effort, international help is now on the way too. New Zealand and Australia firefighters are expected to arrive on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s