GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl, detectives say.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office alleges Grass Valley resident Patrick Denboske had been carrying on the relationship for months. Detectives say Denboske continued to try and contact the girl even after her parents learned of the situation.

Detectives then set up a sting by texting Denboske, posing as the 14-year-old girl.

Denboske then allegedly arranged to meet with the girl for sex.

Wednesday, Denboske arrived at the meeting place and was arrested by authorities.

Denboske is now facing five felony charges. He’s posted bond and is no longer in custody, the sheriff’s department says.