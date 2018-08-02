Filed Under:Hollywood Park, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a car in the Hollywood Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

The scene is near Staggs and Meer ways.

sac car vs ped scene 1 Person Struck, Killed By Car In Sacramento Neighborhood

Scene of the accident investigation.

Sacramento police say life-saving measures were started, but the person was soon pronounced dead. It’s unclear what led up to the incident at this point.

Officers say the driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the person who died has not been released at this point.

Police say streets will be closed for some time on Thursday due to the investigation.

