  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lodi

LODI (CBS13) – Officers say a Lodi man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Rivergate drive off West Turner Road.

Officers say they were responding to a report of gunshots in the area when they found a 67-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Lodi police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s