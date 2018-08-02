LODI (CBS13) – Officers say a Lodi man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Rivergate drive off West Turner Road.

Officers say they were responding to a report of gunshots in the area when they found a 67-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Lodi police.