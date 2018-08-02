ELK GROVE (CBS13) — In an effort to protect community members from mosquito bites and West Nile Virus, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District is giving away boxes of mosquito repellent towelettes for the National Night Out next week.

The National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to the event’s website.

The festivities will take place on Tuesday, August 7th and often occurs outdoors during times of peak mosquito activity, according to the District.

“We know many people will be outside for this event and we want to remind the public that personal protection against mosquitoes is critical in the prevention of West Nile virus,” said Gary Goodman, District Manager. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the free repellent we are offering as part of our public outreach program.”

According to the District, West Nile virus activity continues to be intense and widespread throughout Sacramento County.

Citrus Heights, Orangevale and North Highlands are currently being closely monitored by the District.

The District urges the public to protect themselves from mosquito bites when they are outdoors.

“Repellent comes in a variety of forms including lotion, spray, and towelettes. Find one that you like and use it to ensure you are not bitten by mosquitoes,” said Goodman.

The mosquito repellent towelettes will be distributed to communities engaging in outdoor activities during the National Night Out.

A full map of participating communities can be found here.