ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville Police are looking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a wallet from an unattended fitting room.

Police said the suspect is responsible for racking up over $2900 fraudulent charges on the victim’s credit card at various merchants in and out of Roseville.

According to police, the suspect appears to be 35-45-years-old, 6’0”- 6’3” tall, and about 200-230 lbs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CSO Investigator Crawford at kcrawford@roseville.ca.us