SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- Sacramento voters will decide on two ballot measures in November.

City Council voted Tuesday to put Measure U and the Sacramento City Government Accountability and Efficiency Act on the November 6 ballot.

Measure U is a one-cent tax on general-purpose transactions and use. Voters first approved Measure U in 2012 to help restore programs and services impacted during the recession. The City of Sacramento would like to extend that tax in order to maintain those services and programs.

If Measure U isn’t extended, City Council says certain programs and services would need to be reduced or eliminated.

The money collected would need to be used to pay for local services in the City of Sacramento. The state would not have access to the funds.

The proceeds would need to go through a yearly audit. A Citizens Oversight Committee would also review how the money is being spent.

You can read the full text of Measure U HERE.

The Sacramento City Government Accountability and Efficiency Act would establish the city auditor as an officer under the Sacramento City Charter. Currently, the city auditor is a position under City Council and could be eliminated by Council.

This Measure would change that and make he position a requirement under the Sacramento City Charter.

If approved, this would eliminate the independent budget analyst position.

You can read the full text of the Measure HERE.

Those interested in submitting for and against arguments for either measure have until Friday, August 10 at 5 pm to the Office of the City Clerk.