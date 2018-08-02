CYPRESS (CBSLA) — Authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect accused of taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women.

On Sunday, just after 8 p,m., Cypress officers were notified that a male suspect had been taking upskirt photos of women at a Target store in Cypress (6835 Katella Avenue.)

The suspect fled the scene after a Good Samaritan apparently witnessed the man in the act and tackled him to the floor.

In this incident, police heard from at least two victims and multiple witnesses, they said.

Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jorge Anthony Ibarra, Jr.

Officials believe Ibarra was also the suspect in an upskirt incident earlier that same day at a Target store in Cerritos (20200 Bloomfield).

Detectives with the Cypress Police Department arrested Ibarra Wednesday and booked him on a charge of invasion of privacy.

Officials believe there are more victims and ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Cassie Miller at (714) 229-6631.

Ibarra was booked at the Orange County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bail.

KCAL9’s Stacey Butler spoke to the Good Samaritan who says he first noticed Ibarra when he was getting close to his 15-year-old daughter.

“What caught my attention,” says Ismael Duarte, “when he got close to my daughter [his phone] was in camera mode.”

Duarte blocked him from getting close but he said minutes later he saw him try it again with another female.

“We were coming over to the register and he pops out following another girl.”

Duarte says he kicked the phone away from Ibarra. After Ibarra fled, Duarte and his wife chased after him and were able to get pictures of Ibarra and his license plate.

On Wednesday evening, Target issued the following statement:

“At Target, the safety and security of our guests is very important to us and we have no tolerance for this behavior in our stores. Immediately upon learning of these recent incidents, our teams called police to investigate and shared video footage with them. We will continue to help law enforcement in any ways that we can be of support to their investigation.”

Police told Butler they consider Duarte a hero. He said he was just doing his job.