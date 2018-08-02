Filed Under:Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Four people were arrested on Thursday after a robbery and an assault that prompted a standoff on Wednesday that yielded no arrests.

Tracy Police arrested Jesus Herrera, 24; Alonso Haro, 35; Sharlene Gatze, 25; and Orfan Qurashi, 35 on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

A Tracy Police officer saw Herrera pointing a gun at the victim on Wednesday and a pursuit ensued. Police believed Herrera went into a Tracy home, which prompted an hours-long standoff. Herrera was not inside the home.

After further investigation, police found more people were involved, leading to Thursday’s arrest.

Police believe the victim and suspects knew each other.

